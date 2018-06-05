Arkansas cops, firefighters surprise teen with autism at birthday party after only 3 people attend

Police officer and firefighters in Arkansas joined forces to help celebrate a teenager's birthday after only three people showed up to his party.

Bradley Butler of Russellville, Arkansas turned 15 last week. In light of the event, his father, Ben, decided to throw a birthday party for the boy, who has autism, at a local arcade. While 30 people said they would be there, only a few actually showed, Ben told Fox 16.

"We had about 30 people R.S.V.P but only three people showed; two of Bradley's friends and one adult," he said.

That’s when Ben decided to call longtime friend Sgt. Mark Frost with the Russellville Police Department, asking if he could help out. But he never expected what happened next.

"Next thing I knew we had about 8 officers, 7 patrol cars, the Russellville Fire Department," Ben told the news station. Frost told Fox 16 birthdays are important for kids, adding that they “need to celebrate with people.”

Bradley was happy the firefighters and police officers were able to help him celebrate.

"It made me sad, but I had all my close friends with me, so that's all I needed," Bradley told Fox 16.

On Facebook, the police department said its members were “proud that we were able to make this party a little bit brighter for the birthday boy.”

“We even invited the Russellville Fire Department to crash the party with us. Thanks to all who made this possible,” the Russellville Police Department added.