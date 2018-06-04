Drier weather for the flood weary Mid-Atlantic, excessive heat for the Southwest
The area of low pressure that brought incredible rain and flooding over parts of the Midatlantic and Southeast is finally moving away bringing drier weather to the area.
Strong thunderstorms are possible over parts of the Southwest and the Northern Rockies.
Excessive heat will be dangerous over parts of the Desert Southwest including Palm Springs, Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Here's a look at the rest of the Nation's weather. Have a wonderful Monday!