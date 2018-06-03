Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California

Two hikers die after falling from El Capitan in Yosemite, park officials say

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
close
The hikers fell from El Capitan, a 3,000 foot vertical rock face. Video

Two hikers dead after falling at Yosemite

The hikers fell from El Capitan, a 3,000 foot vertical rock face.

Two hikers died in California’s Yosemite National Park on Saturday morning while they were climbing El Capitan, officials said.

Jason Wells, 46, of Boulder, Colo., and Tim Klien, 42, from Palmdale, Calif. were pronounced dead after falling around 8:15 a.m. while making their way on the Freeblast Route, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release.

WYOMING APPROVES FIRST YELLOWSTONE-AREA GRIZZLY BEAR HUNT IN 44 YEARS, BACKLASH ERUPTS

Officials said several emergency calls came in to alert them of the situation. Park rangers, as well as search and rescue, were dispatched to the area, but “the climbers did not survive the fall,” the NPS said.

Officials said the incident is under investigation.

HIKER DIES AFTER SLIPPING, FALLING FROM YOSEMITE’S HALF DOME CABLES, PARK OFFICIALS SAY

No other information was available on the deadly fall.

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Officials say two people have been killed after they fell while climbing El Capitan. The National Park Service says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, while the two people were climbing the Freeblast Route. Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Two people were killed Saturday after they fell while climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, seen in the above file photo, officials said.  (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Another hiker died in Yosemite National Park last month after he slipped and fell while climbing the Half Dome cables, the NPS said at the time. Officials said the man was on the cable route “with another person during thunderstorm activity.”

Park rangers were able to help the second individual in that instance, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.