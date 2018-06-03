Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement

Georgia cop fired after hitting suspect fleeing on foot with his patrol car

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Image from bodycam video showing Athens-Clarke County Police Officer Taylor Saulters in pursuit of a suspect Friday in east Athens.

Image from bodycam video showing Athens-Clarke County Police Officer Taylor Saulters in pursuit of a suspect Friday in east Athens.  (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

A rookie Georgia police officer has been fired after striking a suspect fleeing on foot with his patrol car, officails said.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department released bodycam footage of Officer Taylor Saulters striking Timmy Patmon, 23, during a chase Friday in east Athens.

“After reviewing the officers’ body camera footage, and all the other facts and circumstances of this case, Chief Scott Freeman terminated the employment of Officer Taylor Saulters,” the department said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Patmon suffered scrapes and bruises, police said.

Officer Taylor Saulters  (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Police spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez told the Athens Banner-Herald that Saulters violated departmental policies and procedures.

“This was not the kind of conduct we would expect from an Athens-Clarke County police officer,” he said.

Saulters graduated from the police academy less than a year ago, the paper reported.

IOWA SHERIFF PLEADS GUILTY TO TRAFFIC VIOLATION AFTER TELLING DEPUTY TO GIVE HIM TICKET FOR ILLEGALLY RIDING ATV

Image from bodycam video showing Timmy Patmon, 23, being handcuffed after being struck by a patrol car driven by Officer Taylor Saulters in east Athens, Georgia.  (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Police said Saulters and his partner Hunter Blackmon were on patrol when they spotted Patmon. Blackmon knew Patmon was the subject of an outstanding felony probation warrant.

When Patmon took off, Blackmon got out and gave chase on foot, while Saulters stayed in the car.

Saulters tried to cut off Patmon but ending up hitting a stop sign, FOX5 reported.

When he tried again that's when he hit Patmon, according to the station.

Patmon was charged with violating probation and obstructing a law enforcement officer after being relesed from the hospital, Fox 5 reported.