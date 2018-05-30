Video shows officers tackle, punch North Carolina man

Newly released law enforcement video shows officers tackling and punching a man in an altercation that led to assault charges against two North Carolina state troopers and a sheriff's deputy.

Dashboard camera video from one of the first troopers to arrive shows Kyron Hinton standing alone on April 3, moaning and gesturing on a Raleigh street. Officers from multiple agencies then surround him.

Eventually a canine handler approaches, and the dog lunges and gets a mouthful of Hinton's clothing. The canine handler then tackles Hinton. While Hinton is on the ground, at least one officer can be seen punching him.

The videos were released Wednesday to media outlets who went to court to request they be made public.

Two troopers and a deputy were charged with assault earlier this month.