Georgia boy caught on video helping older woman climb stairs

A sweet moment was caught on video showing a young boy in Georgia lend a helping hand to an older woman trying to get up a set of stairs.

The 8-year-old boy, Maurice Adams Jr., noticed the elderly lady making her way across the street by herself while he was in the car on the way back from a high school graduation with his family, WSB-TV reported Wednesday.

"He asked, 'Can I go out there and help her up the steps?’” Contricia Hill, the boy’s mom, told the outlet.

Adams Jr. went to the woman’s aid, seen in the video helping her up a set of outdoor steps as she attempted to maneuver her walker. The pair appeared to take each step one-by-one, as the boy held onto her back. When they reached the top, the pair hugged before the 8-year-old dashed back to the car.

The elderly woman, whose identity remained a mystery, “told him that he’s special,” Hill told WSB-TV.

Adams Jr.’s mom was unaware that her son’s good deed, which was reportedly caught on camera by an onlooker, was recorded, according to the outlet.

"It's touching. It's very touching," Hill told WSB-TV. "(It just shows) respect and raising your kids right goes a long way."