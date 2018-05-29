Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DISASTERS

Hawaii officials order some residents to flee from fast lava

Associated Press
close
Residents remain concerned that lava from the erupting volcano could trigger release of toxic gas from the power plant's wells; Jeff Paul reports from Pahoa, Hawaii. Video

Hawaii's governor insists geothermal power plant is safe

Residents remain concerned that lava from the erupting volcano could trigger release of toxic gas from the power plant's wells; Jeff Paul reports from Pahoa, Hawaii.

Hawaii County officials are knocking on doors on several streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision alerting residents to flee fast-moving lava from Kilauea volcano.

Evacuation orders were issued Monday evening for anyone in the area east of Pomaikai Street to avoid being isolated by the flow.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Oahu reports that a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the Hilina region of Kilauea volcano, southwest of the estates. Officials said it wasn't strong enough to generate a tsunami.

Lava has oozed over two wells at the Puna geothermal power plant, but county officials said the flow stopped. Officials said there was no release of any dangerous hydrogen sulfide gas after lava crept over the plugged wells.

As of Friday, lava has destroyed 82 structures, including 37 homes.