Chicago Fire Department diver seeking missing boater dies in river

A Chicago fire department diver looking for a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River has been killed.

The department said in a statement that its "prayers go out to the family of Firefighter Juan Bucio." It says on Twitter he "tragically passed away answering a call of a person in the water."

Police say the man fell off the boat Monday night. Bucio was killed and two other divers were injured while searching for him.

Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said the 46-year-old Bucio was in the water with a dive partner when the partner lost contact with him.

“His partner turned around and he was missing. It was that quick,” Santiago said.

He said Bucio later was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at Stronger Hospital, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The man who fell off the boat hasn't been found. The other two divers are hospitalized in stable condition.

Two firetrucks parked facing each other near the Cook County medical center with their ladders up, which is custom when a firefighter dies on duty.

