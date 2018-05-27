Gulf Coast braces for impact as Alberto threatens flash floods, 'hazardous' storm surge

The first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season intensified Sunday off the west coast of Florida, as the threat of rain and rough surf kept some vacationers off beaches along the eastern Gulf Coast during the busy Memorial Day Weekend.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. ET advisory that Subtropical Storm Alberto now has top sustained winds of 50 mph, and is located about 135 miles west of Tampa, moving north at 13 mph.

Alberto is expected to turn north-northwest and approach the northern U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday night, making landfall near Pensacola by Monday morning. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Bonita Beach, Florida, to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

A subtropical storm like Alberto has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its center. Subtropical storms can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes.

"With deep convection closer to the center and a slightly smaller radius of maximum winds, it appears that Alberto is beginning its transition to a tropical cyclone," the NHC said in its 11 a.m, update.

Alberto is expected to produce heavy rainfall across the region, with about 5 to 10 inches of rain are possible along affected areas in eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, western Tennessee and the western Florida Panhandle. Isolated areas could see as much as 15 inches.

Gusty showers were to begin lashing parts of Florida on Sunday, and authorities were warning of the possibility of flash flooding.

Besides heavy rain, "hazardous" storm surge is possible along the eastern Gulf Coast, including parts of Florida east of Pensacola. The governors of Florida, Alabama and Mississippi all declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

The downpours could dampen Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer tourist season along Gulf beaches. Along with heavy rains and high winds come rough seas and a threat of rip currents from Florida to Louisiana that can sweep swimmers out to sea lasting into Monday.

Many who had made plans for the holiday weekend in Pensacola told Fox News on Sunday they have no plans to cut their vacations short.

"Just another day of living in Florida, hurricane season starting up here soon," Kissimmee resident Nelson Humphrey said. "It's a little early, but it looks like it's going to be a lot of rain."

Pensacola resident Lisa Perks told Fox News the surf was "extremely rough."

"We have been in the water, and it is extremely rough, a lot worse than we thought it was. Not only was it hard getting in, but it was worse getting out of the water," she said.

Under overcast skies and occasional drizzle, several Gulfport, Mississippi, residents lined up on Saturday to fill 10- and 20-pound bags with sand they will use to block any encroaching floodwater expected as a result of Alberto.

Tommy Whitlock told the Associated Press that sandbagging has become a usual event in his life since he lives next to a creek.

"I'm doing this because every time we have a hard rain, it floods at my house," Whitlock said. "We get water from other neighborhoods, and water can get up to a foot deep in some places."

