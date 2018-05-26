Publix halts donations to NRA-aligned candidate following 'die-in' protests led by Parkland survivors

Publix announced it has suspended contributions to Florida gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, a self-proclaimed “proud NRA sellout,” after survivors of the deadly Parkland school shooting held “die-in” protests at two supermarkets on Friday.

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shouted “USA, not NRA!” and caused brief delays at the checkout as customers navigated carts around them on the floor. Pro-NRA counter-protesters also showed up at one store, and two men almost came to blows before police intervened.

"A lot of people don't support who Publix is supporting," said Haylee Shepherd, a 15-year-old sophomore at Stoneman Douglas, who joined 13 fellow protesters on the floor for about 10 minutes at one of the stores. "It's going to reflect on them as a brand and people shopping there."

The supermarket chain has been criticized by the students for supporting Putnam, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner. Records showed that Publix, its top executives and board members, and their family members have donated more than $750,000 altogether to Putnam or to his political committee. A former top Publix executive who is related to the chairman of Putnam's committee has donated an additional $65,000.

The activists have called for a boycott of the supermarket.

“We would never knowingly disappoint our customers or the communities we serve,’’ Publix said in a statement Friday. “As a result, we decided earlier this week to suspend corporate-funded political contributions as we reevaluate our giving processes.’’

Publix’s announcement came moments before the protests organized by Stoneman Douglas senior David Hogg began at the supermarkets. Hogg, 18, one of the most vocal student activists for gun reform and one of the founders of March for Our Lives, has made headlines for speaking out.

The protests came one week after 10 people were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, and the same day that authorities said an Indiana middle school student opened fire inside a science classroom, wounding a classmate and a teacher.

At one point, a counter-protester, Bill Caracofe, stuck his middle finger an inch from Hogg's face outside the grocery store just a few miles from the school where 17 of Hogg's classmates and teachers were gunned down.

"There are millions and millions of people who don't worship everything that comes out of his mouth," said Caracofe, who joined about a dozen NRA supporters who counter-protested inside the store. He said the students' anger toward Publix should be directed at the sheriff's office and school district for failing to protect them.

Hogg said such reactions are common, saying the media has falsely portrayed him as someone who wants to seize guns. He said he supports the Second Amendment but wants tighter regulations, universal background checks and training for people who own AR-15s and similar semi-automatic rifles.

The suspension announced Friday applies only to money from the company, which has given $413,000 to Putnam over about three years.

The supermarket chain is one of a long line of Florida corporations that has helped bankroll Putnam's candidacy. Over the last three years Putnam has also gotten substantial financial help from Walt Disney Co., Florida Power & Light and U.S. Sugar. Disney has given more than $800,000 to Putnam's political committee, including a $50,000 check it gave him earlier this month.

