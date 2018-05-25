Names of 4 soldiers killed in Niger added to memorial wall

The names of four Special Forces soldiers killed last year in an ambush in Niger are among those added to a memorial wall at Fort Bragg.

The Fayetteville Observer reports the names of Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson, Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright and Sgt. La David Johnson were added to the wall.

The four died in the Niger ambush in October.

The names of eight other soldiers also were added Thursday to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Memorial Wall.

The wall includes combat deaths dating back to World War II. It now has the names of 1,218 soldiers from Special Forces, civil affairs, psychological operations, Rangers and other special operations units.

Lt. Gen. Kenneth Tovo said each soldier was an exceptional American.

