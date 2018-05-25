Deportation protection restored in high-profile Georgia case

Lawyers for a Mexican woman whose case made national headlines when she was a Georgia college student eight years ago say federal immigration authorities have agreed to renew her temporary protection from deportation.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in a news release Friday that the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to renew Jessica Colotl's protected status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A lawsuit filed last year on Colotl's behalf accused immigration authorities of arbitrarily terminating Colotl's DACA status and rejecting her renewal application.

Colotl, 30, was thrust into the national spotlight in 2010 after she was pulled over on a traffic charge at Kennesaw State University, near Atlanta. She was arrested and turned over to federal immigration authorities who detained her for 37 days.