Man accused of slaying grandparents, uncle pleads not guilty

A Kentucky man accused of fatally shooting his grandparents and uncle has pleaded not guilty.

The Glasgow Daily Times reports that 28-year-old Edward D. Siddens was arraigned Wednesday and entered the plea to charges including murder.

Siddens is accused of killing 73-year-old Jimmy Neal Siddens, 72-year-old Helen Siddens and 41-year-old Jimmy N. Siddens II on Feb. 19. Siddens was arrested in Colorado hours after the three bodies were found at an Allen County home. He was extradited to Kentucky several weeks ago.

Siddens is being represented by Pat Roemer with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy. Clint Willis is the commonwealth's attorney for Allen and Simpson counties. He says he needs to discuss whether he will seek the death penalty with the victims' family.

