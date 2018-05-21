The Latest: Texas governor to host roundtables on shootings

The Latest on the Texas school shooting (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbot has invited state lawmakers from both parties, top education officials and experts on school marshal programs and school architecture and design to the first of three roundtable discussions on curbing future school shootings.

Tuesday's initial discussion will be held at Abbott's state Capitol office. He has pledged to subsequently hear from advocates on all sides of the gun debate, as well as victims of a November mass shooting at a church in the town of Southerland Springs.

Abbott said the goal is to seek "solutions to make our schools more secure and to keep our communities safe."

Rep. Chris Turner, head of the Democratic Caucus in the Texas House, said in a statement Monday: "While discussions to generate consensus are welcome, we believe we also have a responsibility to act immediately."

___

2:40 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says senators and all Americans "stand in mourning, sorrow and sympathy" with the town of Santa Fe, Texas, where 10 people were fatally shot at a school.

Three days after the nation's latest mass shooting at a school, the Kentucky Republican opened Monday's Senate session saying, "No community should ever be subject to such horror and heartbreak."

He made no mention of taking any legislative steps to curb guns, something most Republicans have long opposed.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is a 17-year-old student at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges in the killings of eight students and two staff members Friday at the school, which is south of Houston.

___

12:30 p.m.

A student says her friend was killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School as he attempted to barricade the art classroom from the attacker and help others escape.

Jai Gillard told The Associated Press on Monday that Christian Garcia at one point was leaning against a door to prevent the gunman from getting inside. Gillard says she saw Garcia move to help two others get off the floor before she fled.

Garcia, the two he tried to assist and seven others were killed in Friday's shooting at the school south of Houston.

Authorities have charged a 17-year-old student in the attack. Gillard says the gunman kept shooting despite a fire alarm to alert authorities.

She says she still hears the bullets and remembers the "fear on people's faces."

___

11:10 a.m.

Texas students are laying flowers and photos at the base of 10 white crosses outside the high school where a gunman opened fire on classmates and others.

A 17-year-old student is being held on capital murder charges in Friday's fatal shooting of eight students and two staff members at Santa Fe High School, south of Houston.

On Monday, students placed photos and flowers at the crosses erected outside the school for each person who died in the attack. More than a dozen other people were injured.

Earlier Monday, the students joined dozens of other people who gathered at the school for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the attack.

The school has been closed in wake of the shooting.

___

9:05 a.m.

A statewide moment of silence is planned to recognize those killed and wounded in the shooting at a high school south of Houston.

Gov. Greg Abbott has asked that people across Texas pause at 10 a.m. Monday to remember the 10 people killed at Santa Fe High School on Friday and the more than dozen others who were injured.

Abbott said in a statement Sunday that the "act of evil" has "deeply touched the core of who we are as Texans."

He asks that the families of the shooting victims and first responders also be honored as part of the moment of silence.

A 17-year-old student has been jailed on capital murder charges.

___

11:45 p.m.

Santa Fe High School students and local authorities are confronting challenges borne of the shooting that took the lives of eight students and two substitute teachers at the school near Houston.

The school's graduating seniors heard a speech from Jack Roady, the Galveston County district attorney, on Sunday during their baccalaureate service. He told them about how they will grieve their slain schoolmates and cope with those emotions and others while trying to heal after the shooting.

Santa Fe, a town of 13,000, came together Sunday for prayer services at local churches and the traditional end-of-school baccalaureate service. Mourners also gathered at a Houston-area mosque to remember the life of a slain exchange student from Pakistan.

A 17-year-old student has been jailed on capital murder charges.