Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY

Army Reserve veteran drowns after saving child at Texas lake

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Brandyn Mitchell, 25, reportedly died while saving his fiancee's 6-year-old daughter from a Texas lake on Saturday.

Brandyn Mitchell, 25, reportedly died while saving his fiancee's 6-year-old daughter from a Texas lake on Saturday.  (Facebook)

An Army Reserve member drowned on Saturday as he tried to save his fiancee's young daughter at a lake in Texas.

Brandyn Mitchell, 25, was pulled from Lake Ray Roberts around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Mitchell, of Valley View, was helping Keira, the 6-year-old girl, get back onto a flotation device when, as he told her to hold on, "slipped," his fiancee, Angelia Herrera, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The water at the Isle du Bois beach is reportedly 6 feet deep.

"He wanted to be a hero, not just once but every chance he could," Herrera told the news outlet. "Shortly put, he was an amazing man and I am lucky to have known him."

Mitchell, who was reportedly a father to three children and Keira, served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for six years after high school. 

ARMY, NAVY, AIR FORCE VETERANS TO BE BURIED WITH MILITARY HONORS AFTER REMAINS DISCOVERED IN PENNSYLVANIA

His mother, Stacey Thompson, told the Star-Telegram Mitchell "could swim like a fish," which is why she "can't understand" how he drowned.

Thompson added that whenever her son was around, "everybody had a good time."

Mitchell's fiancee said he was enrolling in college with plans to become a firefighter.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.