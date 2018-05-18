Wounded officer identified, suspect due in court

Authorities have identified a Connecticut police officer who was stabbed in the neck and gravely wounded as a 12-year veteran of the force who was honored for saving a baby's life in 2015.

Police say Hartford Officer Jill Kidik was repeatedly stabbed in the neck at an apartment building Thursday by a female tenant who was causing a disturbance. Kidik's jugular vein and trachea were lacerated. She underwent hours of surgery and was in stable, but critical, condition Friday.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says Kidik opened her eyes and was alert Friday morning.

Police officers gathered in force Friday morning outside the Hartford courthouse where the suspect, 39-year-old Chevoughn Augustin, is to be arraigned on attempted murder and other charges.

It wasn't immediately clear if Augustin has a lawyer.