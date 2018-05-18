NYC transportation officials call for parking rate increases

New York City officials say parking meter rates will go up citywide by the end of 2018 under a new plan.

City Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said Wednesday that the plan calls for modest rate increases that would kick in during a second hour of parking. Officials say the move would encourage greater turnover in congested parking districts.

DOT also wants to add more parking zones to charge higher rates in certain parts of the outer boroughs, with Trottenberg noting that meters in heavily congested areas cost the same as less congested areas.

Parking meter rates last increased in 2013. DOT officials say there are currently about 85,000 metered spots throughout the city.

The agency says it is working to implement a rate plan by the end of year.