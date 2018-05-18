NOT REAL NEWS: False claim about Starbucks coupon

Starbucks is not celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving each person who takes an online survey a $50 coupon.

Similar links have been shared on social media for years involving Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut and other chains.

In an email, Starbucks says the latest offer isn't real, either. The Seattle-based coffee company isn't yet celebrating 50 years in business; it says on its website that it was founded in 1971. And the logo on the false offer is out of date, showing a green ring around a black center image of a mythological, twin-tailed siren with the words STARBUCKS COFFEE and two stars. Starbucks dropped the ring and the color black from the design in 2011.

Starbucks says people who have questions about whether an offer is legitimate can check on the company's app, call its customer care line or talk with an employee at a store.

