The Latest: Chief says suspect tried to 'ambush' officers

The Latest on a shooting at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

A police chief says the shooting suspect at the Trump National Doral resort in south Florida tried to "ambush" officers, but lost a gunfight with them.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told news reporters Friday morning that the man who entered a lobby at the resort draped a flag over the counter fired shots upward at the ceiling and waited for police to arrive.

He says officers from Doral and Miami-Dade were met "with an individual with a handgun." He said five officers fired shots and arrested the man. Earlier, police said the suspect was wounded.

Perez said one officer suffered a broken arm, but otherwise the police were unhurt.

Trump was not at the resort at the time.

8:15 a.m.

The U.S. Secret Service says it has agents on the scene and is working with other law enforcement after a shooting at the Trump National Doral resort in south Florida.

In a statement, the Secret Service says no one under their protection was affected by the shooting at the resort near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

Police say a man shouting about the president entered the resort early Friday, draped a flag over a lobby counter and exchanged fire with police before being arrested.

One officer received an unspecified injury.

7:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump's son Eric has tweeted that he's grateful for the efforts of Doral and Miami-Dade police after a shooting at the Trump National Doral resort in south Florida.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump organization, tweeted early Friday morning, "A huge thank you to the incredible men and women" of the departments, adding that "every day they keep our community safe."

Police said a man shouting about the president entered the resort early Friday, draped a flag over a lobby counter and exchanged fire with police before being arrested.

One officer received an unspecified injury.

Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez told news reporters that officers from Doral and Miami-Dade confronted the gunman immediately and exchanged gunfire with him.

3:45 a.m.

South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

The Doral Police Department says on its website Friday there are "no known victims at this point" and there is "no further threat."

No further details were immediately available. A message seeking more information was left by The Associated Press with police officials.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.