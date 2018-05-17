Hawaii volcano's 'explosive' eruption sends ash plume soaring, prompts warning

An “explosive” eruption from Hawaii’s Kilauea summit sent a plume of ash soaring 30,000 feet into the air Thursday morning that threatened to cover parts of the Big Island, as residents nearby are being urged to shelter in place.

The National Weather Service issued an ashfall advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Friday. USGS Volcanoes reported the explosion around 5 a.m. local time, showing photos at the Halemaumau crater that captured volcanic ash billowing out. Officials said wind could carry the ash toward the southeast and told residents to shelter in place and avoid driving, due to low visibility and slick roads.

Hawaii officials and residents have been bracing for the potential for “larger explosions” to come nearly two weeks after one of the world’s most active volcano began erupting. The volcano summit and neighboring communities were hit with at least 125 shallow quakes that caused minor road and building damage.

USGS on Wednesday updated its previous volcano warning from “orange” to “red” to signify an imminent eruption was forecast “with significant emission of ash into the atmosphere likely.” On Tuesday, a large ash plume was also captured filling the sky as people were seen on the golf course teeing off.

HAWAII VOLCANO ERUPTION INTENSIFIES, TRIGGERING 'RED' WARNING

Sandra Barnes, in Hilo, told Fox News she had to stop to take a picture of the mesmerizing ash cloud on Wednesday.

“That was a few hours ago. God knows what it looks like now. My kids and my mother are up there now," Barnes said.

“We’re not sure if it’s safe but it’s amazing,” Paul Rodaeo, a visitor from Oregon, said. “There really isn’t much more that’s open.”

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory also reported “dense ballistic blocks” up to 2 feet across were found in the parking lot a few hundred yards from the Halemaumau pit crater. “These reflect the most energetic explosions yet observed and could reflect the onset of steam-driven explosive activity,” it explained.

“Deflation is ongoing,” scientists added, referring to the “deflation” of Kilauea’s caldera, or “lava bowl.” A BBC report notes that this causes stress on the volcano’s base, fueling eruptions.

On Monday, another fissure spewing lava and unhealthy gas opened up, and a crack in the Earth that emerged a day earlier was sending molten rock on a slow run for the ocean, officials said.

The bright-red lava spewing from the volcano has destroyed at least 36 structures, including 26 homes. Nearly 20 fissures have opened, prompting hundreds to evacuate the area in the last 14 days.

