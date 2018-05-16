Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Severe storms sweep the country

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Good morning everyone!  After yesterday's severe storms swept the country we will have less extreme weather today.

Hover, lingering rain and runoff across the Mid-Atlantic will keep flood warnings in effect, and there will be more rain for much of the eastern third of the country through Saturday. 
 
The disturbance in the eastern Gulf of Mexico we’ve been monitoring has not become any better organized, but will continue spreading rain and storms into the Southeast.

Here's the rest of today's weather headlines:

