Michigan State reaches $500M settlement with Larry Nassar sexual assault victims

Michigan State University reached a $500 million settlement with women and girls assaulted by former team doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted in January of numerous sex crimes.

Michigan State and lawyers for 332 victims who said the since-convicted criminal molested them announced the deal Wednesday. Attorney James White said $425 million will be paid now while another $75 million will be held in reserve.

“I don’t think they [the victims] can ever be made whole, but this is a step in the right direction,” he told the Detroit Free Press.

"There will be no confidentiality agreements or non-disclosure agreements attached to the settlement," a joint statement on Wednesday said. "Additionally, the parties must act to address items necessary to finalize the agreement. The settlement applies to only Michigan State University and MSU individuals sued in the litigation. It does not address claims against USA gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee, Bela and Martha Karolyi, Twistars, John Geddert or any other parties.”

Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison and will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars, pleaded guilty to assaulting victims with his hands under the guise of treatment and possessing child pornography.

More than 140 women and girls — including Olympic gymnastic stars MyKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles — have come forward detailing the abuse they faced at the hands of Nassar.

At his Michigan State office, he treated campus athletes and scores of young gymnasts. He had an international reputation and worked at the same time for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

