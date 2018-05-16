Michigan man claims his security camera captured an 'angel' floating over truck

A Michigan man claims that his motion sensor security camera captured the image of an angel floating last week above his truck.

Glen Thorman, a fire chief in East Jordan, said he was shocked when he saw the image float up and then out of the frame of his camera.

“I said, 'That's an angel!' and I was just blown away,” he told WPBN-TV. "I couldn’t wait to send it to my wife and send it to [Pastor] Deneille [Moes]. I said ‘I got an angel, and my camera took a picture of an angel.’”

Deneille Moes is the pastor at Jordan Rivers, the church Thorman attends. Moes told WPBN-TV that he “freaked out” when Thorman showed him the image.

“I went like, ‘Whoa!’” Moes said. "And I texted him back, ‘That’s an angel.’ There wasn’t any doubt in my mind that we were looking at something supernatural.”

Joe Clark of Glass Lakes Photography told WPBN-TV that it was difficult to say what the picture actual shows and it could be a moth that set the motion detector off.

“It is definitely moth-shaped in the first photo," he said. "You can kind of clearly see what looks, or could be interpreted as, wings and a head, but at the same time since it’s not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation.”

Regardless, the photo has been shared on the Jordan Rivers Facebook account more than 500 times.