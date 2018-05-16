Man reached custody agreement days before son's slaying

Court records show an Ohio man charged with killing his 20-month-old son had recently signed a custody agreement with the boy's mother.

Cleveland.com reports 41-year-old Jason Shorter petitioned for custody of Nicholas Shorter after his birth. An agreement signed May 7 gave the mother custody and allowed Shorter to visit his son from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Shorter went to the Parma police station around 10 p.m. Saturday and said he wanted to turn himself in. Officers found his son in the trunk of Shorter's car. Police have said the toddler died from an apparent stab wound to the chest.

Shorter has been charged with aggravated murder. A Parma judge set a $1 million bond at a hearing Wednesday.

Shorter's attorney couldn't be immediately reached for comment.