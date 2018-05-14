Tropical disturbance brings heavy rain to Florida

Good morning everyone! Hope you had a wonderful weekend.

Hurricane Season doesn't officially begin until June 1st, but we're already watching an area of disturbed weather bringing heavy rain and some isolated strong to severe storms across Florida.

Flooding will be the biggest concern from this system regardless of it becomes a tropical depression or not.

Meanwhile, strong to severe thunderstorms along with locally heavy rain will develop along a frontal boundary that extends from Texas up into the Great Lakes and out into the MidAtlantic.

Strong gusty winds will bring critical fire threats across the Southwest and portions of the Plains.

Here's a look at the rest of today's weather headlines:

JD