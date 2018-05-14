Expand / Collapse search
Tropical disturbance brings heavy rain to Florida

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Good morning everyone!  Hope you had a wonderful weekend.

Hurricane Season doesn't officially begin until June 1st, but we're already watching an area of disturbed weather bringing heavy rain and some isolated strong to severe storms across Florida.

areas of concern

Flooding will be the biggest concern from this system regardless of it becomes a tropical depression or not.

forecast rain

Meanwhile, strong to severe thunderstorms along with locally heavy rain will develop along a frontal boundary that extends from Texas up into the Great Lakes and out into the MidAtlantic.

severe today

Strong gusty winds will bring critical fire threats across the Southwest and portions of the Plains.

future

Here's a look at the rest of today's weather headlines:

today forecast

JD 

