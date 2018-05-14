Michigan boy, 3, embarrasses parents by turning proposal video into 'peeposal'

Kevin Przytula's proposal to his girlfriend, Allyssa Anter, was seemingly perfect.

The couple was with family, celebrating the moment in front of Bay City, Michigan's Ring of Friendship sculpture, when Przytula got down on one knee to ask the big question.

With his 11-year-old daughter, Kayleigh, filming, Przytula takes out the ring — to which Anter asks what he's doing — when her son, 3-year-old Owen, decides, "I'm gonna pee outside."

Owen then pulls down his pants and urinates on the sidewalk and Przytula professes his love to his girlfriend. Kayleigh quickly realizes what the 3-year-old's doing and begins to laugh, all while the happily engaged couple is oblivious to Owen upstaging their big moment.

"Oh my God! He's peeing, are you serious?" Przytula asks when he realizes what Owen's doing.

Anter told WNEM-TV she "just started laughing," telling the news station this is the type of stuff her son does.

"This is our everyday life, that's what we deal with on a daily basis," Przytula said.

Anter said Owen recently started potty training and thinks it's "really cool to pee outside."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.