Louisiana firefighters perform 'kitten extrication' in video
Was this rescue pulled off without a (cat) scratch?
Two firefighters in Louisiana were caught on camera in a so-called “kitten extrication,” WPVI reports.
The incident involved Eric Dupuy and Richie Carter, according to St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.
“While blowing out the engine bay Firefighter Eric Dupuy found a kitten with its head stuck inside of the basketball goal base, so he and Firefighter Richie Carter went to work and performed a successful kitten extrication!” the fire department wrote on Facebook Sunday.
MASSACHUSETTS TROOPER RESCUES WANDERING DOG WITH DEER JERKY
The post included a clip of the action.
St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 also shared a snap of firefighters with the kitten.
“As if the recue [sic] wasn’t enough, Firefighter Eric Dupuy has decided to adopt the kitten as a family pet,” public information officer Jason Gaubert told Fox News via email Monday.