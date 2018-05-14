Louisiana firefighters perform 'kitten extraction' in video

Was this rescue pulled off without a (cat) scratch?

Two firefighters in Louisiana were caught on camera in a so-called “kitten extraction,” WPVI reports.

The incident involved Eric Dupuy and Richie Carter, according to St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.

“While blowing out the engine bay Firefighter Eric Dupuy found a kitten with its head stuck inside of the basketball goal base, so he and Firefighter Richie Carter went to work and performed a successful kitten extrication!” the fire department wrote on Facebook Sunday.

The post included a clip of the action, which already has been viewed almost 7,000 times.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 also shared a snap of firefighters with the kitten.

“As if the recue [sic] wasn’t enough, Firefighter Eric Dupuy has decided to adopt the kitten as a family pet,” public information officer Jason Gaubert told Fox News via email Monday.