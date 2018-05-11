Unsettled weather continues along a boundary separating spring and summertime temperatures

Good morning everyone! Happy Friday.

Taking a look at your weekend forecast, we've got more strong to severe storms possible across the Central Plains. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.





Temperatures across the South-Central Plains will be 10-20 degrees above average through the weekend while it will be cooler than average over the Northern tier of the country.





Rain and snow will continue across the Northern Rockies with some rain moving into the Northern Plains. Flooding will be a risk with the snow melt.

Here's a look at your Mother's Day temperatures across the country.

Have a wonderful weekend. If you're a mom, enjoy your special day! May it be filled with love, hugs and yummy treats!

JD



