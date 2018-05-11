Suspect detained in connection to shooting reported at California high school

A suspect was in custody after a shooting was reported Friday morning at Highland High School in Palmdale, Calif., the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office told Fox News.

Officials said they received a call about a man with a gun on the high school's campus. Shots were first reported at about 7 a.m. local time, which is a half hour before school was set to begin, officials said.

The sheriff's office tweeted one suspect has been detained in connection to "the person with a gun...at Highland High school in Palmdale."

FOX 11 Los Angeles reported the suspect in custody is 14 years old and officials have the gun "they believe he used."

Firefighter-paramedics told NBC Los Angeles they received a report of one person with a gunshot wound, though any injuries couldn't be independently confirmed. CBS Los Angeles reported a person who was injured was self-transported to the hospital.

Highland High School is located about 65 miles from Los Angeles. About 4,000 students attend the high school. The school is on lockdown, students were told to shelter in place and parents were told to stay away from the area.

The sheriff's SWAT team was reportedly on the scene and about to enter the school just after 8 a.m. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives [ATF] tweeted that they were responding to the incident.

The sheriff's office also tweeted that they investigated reports of shots fired near Manzanita Elementary School located about seven miles from Highland High School but the campus and school was clear.

