Shooting reported at California high school, sheriff says

A shooting has been reported Friday at Highland High School in Palmdale, Calif., the sheriff's office tells Fox News.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told Fox News they received a call of a man with a gun on the campus of the high school. First responders are on the scene.

Firefighter-paramedics told NBC Los Angeles they received a report of one person with a gunshot wound.

No one is in custody and no injuries have been confirmed, the sheriff's office said.

Highland High School is located about 65 miles from Los Angeles. The school is reportedly on lockdown.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.