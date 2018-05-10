Man charged in Missouri Guard member's stabbing death

A 58-year-old convicted killer from northwestern Missouri is charged in the death of a Missouri Air National Guard member who was stabbed in what authorities are calling a road rage incident.

Jackson County authorities charged Nicholas Webb, of Pleasant Hill, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Thursday.

Authorities allege he stabbed 23-year-old Cody Harter, of St. Joseph, on Saturday after a confrontation along a highway in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit.

The Kansas City Star reports Webb was convicted of second-degree murder in Jackson County in 1981 and was in and out of prison with parole violations. He was last released from prison in July.

As a member of the Air National Guard, Harter did a tour in Iraq and served in Qatar, and helped with hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico.

Harter's funeral is scheduled for Friday.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com