Hawaii

Hawaii volcano's destructive power seen in stunning videos

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Lava engulfs cars, homes on Hawaii's Big Island

Stunning videos captured after Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted show lava slowly chugging towards a car and homes, decimating anything in its path.

A timelapse video was released showing lava moving across a Hawaii road toward a white Ford mustang. The vehicle erupts in flames the moment the molten lava makes contact with its outside. Eventually the car is engulfed in flames and telephone poles around it are seen collapsing.

Lava engulfs a Ford Mustang in Puna, Hawaii, over the weekend.  (WXCHASING)

Even a gate couldn’t stop the flow of the lava. Another video showed a wall of lava burning through a metal barrier like it's a sheet of paper.

The eruptions that began Thursday wreaked havoc on buildings and homes in the Leilani Esttes subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano, officials said. At least 35 structures have been destroyed.

Lava advances towards a metal barrier in Puna, Hawaii, over the weekend.  (WXCHASING)

Authorities said Monday the lava activity had “subsided” in the community and gave permission to residents to return to their home between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day until further notice.

And that's because the eruptions are likely to return.

Lava is seen from a fissure appearing behind a resident's backyard in Puna, Hawaii.  (Reuters)

"This is not over," Janet Babb, USCS geologist told Hawaii News Now. "There's still magma within the rift zone. In the foreseeable future, this eruption is likely to continue."

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam