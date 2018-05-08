Global Net Lease: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $33.1 million, or 49 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $2.4 million, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $68.1 million in the period.

The company's shares have declined 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15 percent in the last 12 months.

