9 months later, Claremont still struggling with inclusion

Nine months after an 8-year-old biracial boy was nearly hanged, a New Hampshire city is still healing from the alleged racially-motivated incident and grappling with diversity and inclusion.

Dozens of people gathered at a community college last week in Claremont, New Hampshire, at the latest of several listening sessions organized by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion. Some residents shared concerns about other racially charged events that have occurred in the area since the August incident.

The child's family didn't attend, but residents, law enforcement and town officials referenced the incident multiple times.

Claremont police said they couldn't comment on the case because minors are involved.