NASCAR team owner assaulted by former employee

Authorities say a former NASCAR crew member assaulted a race team owner at Dover International Speedway.

A news release from Dover police says officers were called to the infield of the race track shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.

Police say 33-year-old Lawrence Hayden of Concord, North Carolina, and 56-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series race team owner Jerry Hataway were arguing over Hayden's employment when Hayden began punching Hataway.

Hataway was treated at the track before being taken to a local hospital with a broken jaw.

Hayden was charged with second-degree assault and issued a $500 secured bond. It isn't clear if he has a lawyer.

Dover is hosting the OneMain Financial 200 XFINITY Series race Saturday, followed by the AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday.