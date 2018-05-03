Nashville mall shooting leaves one person in critical condition, suspect in custody, authorities say

At least one person was in critical condition and a suspect is in custody following reports of a shooting at a mall in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said.

Metro Nashville Police tweeted that a “dispute” at Opry Mills Mall resulted “in gunfire.” They added that one person was shot and the suspected shooter was in custody.

“No additional imminent threat known,” police said. “Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution.”

The city’s fire department said they arrived at the mall and an adult male was in critical condition and transported to the hospital. They had previously said the injured person was female.

“No other gun shot victims reported,” the Nashville Fire Department said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also tweeted that they were responding to the scene.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.