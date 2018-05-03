Minnesota charity cuts refugee program amid slowdown

An influential charity in Minnesota is dropping its refugee resettlement programs as the state sees a significant slowdown in refugees arriving under President Donald Trump's administration.

The Star Tribune reports that Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis announced this week that it will shift its focus to programs aimed at homelessness and helping at-risk children.

The Trump administration increased security screening requirements and decreased the annual refugee arrival ceiling. Fewer than 950 refugees arrived in Minnesota last year, compared with more than 3,000 in 2016.

Catholic Charities plans to shutter its refugee resettlement program by late summer.

The move comes about a year after the charity's adoption program ceased operations due to less participation.

