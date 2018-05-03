Healthcare Realty: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (HR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $40.1 million, or 40 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 40 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $9.2 million, or 7 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $112.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.7 million.

The company's shares have dropped 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.76, a decrease of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

