Body found at Connecticut home that was site of explosion and standoff, police say

A set of charred remains were discovered Thursday in a Connecticut building after an explosion during a standoff with police that left nine officers injured, officials said.

Connecticut State Trooper Kelly Grant said at a news conference that the remains of one unidentified person was found in a building at the home in North Haven.

A man had barricaded himself inside the home due to a domestic violence incident. Police have not identified the remains, however, the man, who was not identified, was the only person believed inside the home at the time of the blast.

North Haven Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Mulhern said the incident stemmed from a "domestic violence investigation."

"What I can tell you is our detectives began an investigation yesterday afternoon, and as it progressed we determined the need for a SWAT team," he said at a morning news conference.

Mulhern added that the woman was not in the home at the time of the standoff, adding that it was not a hostage situation.

Nine officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Yale-New Haven Hospital. There are five officers fom East Haven, three from North Haven and one from Branford, Mulhern said

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda told FOX 61 the blast happened around 8:30 p.m.

“This started late this afternoon with what was apparently a very violent domestic call,” he said. The police “were trying to coax him…out of the house and really try to calm the situation down. Then things took a turn for the worse with an explosion.”

Firefighters on Thursday continued to battle the barn fire that also damaged other structures and vehicles on the property.

Grant said authorities are investigating what happened before the standoff as part of their investigation.

"This is like a puzzle," she said. 'We are going to speak to witnesses, potential witnesses, put it together along with the evidence to come to one conclusion."

Residents near the home said on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake. Additional police rushed to the scene as the fire raged, and sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

Police were heard continuing to try to coax the man out of the house even after the explosion on Wednesday night.

North Haven resident Joan Mazurek, 76, a retired accountant, told the Associated Press she heard what she thought was a train at her home about a mile away from the scene.

"Then we heard all the, oh my God, all the ambulances and fire engines. The noise from all the emergency vehicles was unbelievable," she said. "It's a shock. Nothing ever happens like this in North Haven."

North Haven is located just outside of New Haven, home to Yale University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.