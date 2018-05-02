Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

A three day severe weather outbreak is underway across the Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

We had a destructive Tuesday with severe weather including close to two dozen reports of tornadoes.   

storm reports

The threat for large hail, damaging winds, and potentially violent tornadoes continues today across the Central Plains through tonight.  

today severe
thursday severe

On Thursday we still have a threat for strong storms from the eastern Plains into the Mississippi River Valley.   
 
Much of the Southwest will feel cooler temperatures and scattered showers, which will help firefighters. However, the Southern Rockies and West Texas remain in critical wildfire danger as dry, warm, and windy conditions persist. 

today forecast

And summer-like temperatures keep hold of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Friday.  So enjoy it for all those who were complaining about the never ending winter!

Be safe everyone!

JD 
 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.