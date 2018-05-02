C-130 military transport plane crashes near Georgia airport, FAA says

A C-130 Hercules military transport plane carrying five people crashed and burst into flames Wednesday just after taking off from a Georgia airport, officials said.

The status of the five people aboard the plane wasn't immediately clear.

The National Guard cargo plane bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona went down around 11:30 a.m. near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Air Force officials confirmed to Fox News. The wreckage was seen at the intersection of Highway 21 and Crossgate Road, officials said.

“There has been a plane crash at the intersection of Hwy 21 at Crossgate Rd. Roads will be shut down. Please avoid the area,” Chatham EMA tweeted.

The plane was from the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Georgia National Guard said.

Photos from the ground showed a section of the plane engulfed by fire and thick black smoke billowing to the sky.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the crash.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said flights were being impacted by the plane crash and urged fliers to check with airlines regarding their flights.

