Veterinarian accused of stashing heroin in pups' bellies is extradited to US

A veterinarian from Venezuela was extradited to the U.S. on Monday after he was arrested in 2015, accused of putting heroin in New York-bound pups' bellies as a part of a Colombian drug trafficking ring.

Andres Lopez Elorza, a veterinarian in America, was arrested in Spain in 2015 after U.S. authorities say he stitched packets of liquid heroin into the bellies of Labrador retrievers and other breeds sent on commercial flights to New York. The packets were later cut out of the puppies, who died in the process.

A raid on a farm in Colombia in 2005 resulted in the rescue of 10 puppies.

Lopez, extradited from Spain, was in Brooklyn awaiting a court appearance, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.