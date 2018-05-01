Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Veterinarian accused of stashing heroin in pups' bellies is extradited to US

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
This 2006 photo provided by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials shows puppies rescued from a farm in Colombia destined for use by a U.S. veterinarian working for a Colombian drug trafficking ring and the how the liquid heroin was packaged to be surgically inserted into the puppies’ bellies.

This 2006 photo provided by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials shows puppies rescued from a farm in Colombia destined for use by a U.S. veterinarian working for a Colombian drug trafficking ring and the how the liquid heroin was packaged to be surgically inserted into the puppies’ bellies.  (DEA)

A veterinarian from Venezuela was extradited to the U.S. on Monday after he was arrested in 2015, accused of putting heroin in New York-bound pups' bellies as a part of a Colombian drug trafficking ring.

Andres Lopez Elorza, a veterinarian in America, was arrested in Spain in 2015 after U.S. authorities say he stitched packets of liquid heroin into the bellies of Labrador retrievers and other breeds sent on commercial flights to New York. The packets were later cut out of the puppies, who died in the process.

vet

Andres Lopez Elorza was extradited to the U.S. on Monday.  (DEA)

A raid on a farm in Colombia in 2005 resulted in the rescue of 10 puppies.

packets

The liquid heroin packaged to be surgically inserted into the puppies’ bellies.  (DEA)

Lopez, extradited from Spain, was in Brooklyn awaiting a court appearance, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.