Edison International: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) _ Edison International (EIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $248 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemead, California-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period.

Edison International shares have climbed slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen nearly 1 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $65.42, a fall of 17 percent in the last 12 months.

