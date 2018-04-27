Man convicted of 1980 killing set to be sentenced in Maine

A man convicted in a nearly 40-year-old slaying that many thought would never be solved is set to be sentenced.

A judge found 57-year-old Philip Scott Fournier guilty in February of killing 16-year-old Joyce McLain. McLain disappeared while she was out jogging in 1980, and her body was found two days later.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday in Bangor.

Fournier's defense argued that Fournier's memories, which played key roles in the prosecution's case, were not reliable. One defense lawyer said doubts will linger in the case even after conviction and sentencing. There was no physical evidence that tied Fournier to the crime scene.

Fournier faces 25 years to life in prison.