Florida woman arrested after allegedly hiding plastic key in chicken sandwich on jail visit, authorities say

A woman in Florida was arrested Thursday after she was caught allegedly attempting to hide a plastic key inside a chicken sandwich while on a visit to see her imprisoned husband, authorities said.

Trisha Denlinger, 48, went to the Florida State Prison to see her husband, an inmate at the facility, according to an affidavit from the state’s Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General.

POT-LACED CHIPS SICKEN 3 FLORIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS, 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL ARRESTED

While there, she allegedly bought a chicken sandwich, which had been sealed, unwrapped it and warmed it in the microwave, the affidavit said. However, when the food was searched by a correctional officer, they reportedly found “a special small plastic handcuff key” hidden inside.

During her time visiting the facility, she was able to get past a metal detector and items she brought with her were x-rayed, the affidavit said.

FLORIDA MAN, 71, ACCUSED OF REPEATEDLY EXPOSING HIMSELF AT EATERIES, PLACED ON HOUSE ARREST

Denlinger was booked into the Bradford County Jail and charged with introduction and possession of certain articles unlawfully on Department of Corrections State Property, authorities said.

Her bond was set at $10,000, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.