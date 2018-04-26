CoreSite: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Denver, said it had funds from operations of $61 million, or $1.27 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.23 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $20.3 million, or 59 cents per share.

The operator of large computing warehouses posted revenue of $129.6 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

CoreSite expects full-year funds from operations to be $4.92 to $5.04 per share.

The company's shares have dropped almost 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13 percent in the last 12 months.

