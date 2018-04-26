12-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school, possibly by stepfather, police say

A 12-year-old developmentally delayed girl was abducted as she walked home from school in Colorado, authorities said.

Raeanna Rosencrans was last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday near D ½ Road and Larry’s Meadow getting into a “boxy” car with a balding white man in his late 40s to early 50s and a medium build. The man called out to her by name, police said.

Raeanna — who stands 5 feet 1 and weighs about 135 pounds — was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt with white designs and Adidas sneakers. She also had a black and white backpack with Southwestern-style designs on it, police said.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert in connection with her disappearance. Investigators said the girl is developmentally disabled but high-functioning.

Investigators said Raeanna may be with her stepfather, a registered sex offender with no parental rights to the girl. He has been identified as Jody Haskin, 47, of Grand Junction.

“Witness statement indicate that Raeanna entered the vehicle willingly,” police said in a statement. “Haskin is a registered sex offender, and currently has a warrant for his arrest for sex assault on a child out of the Grand Junction Police Department.”

