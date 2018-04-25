Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

Heavy rain across the Northeast with a warm up on the way next week!

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Good morning everyone!

todays forecast

Thankfully, we've got an overall quiet weather pattern across the U.S. for the next few days.  

forecast rain

A system pushing northward will bring steady rain and a few thunderstorms for the Northeast and New England. 
 
While scattered storms will spread ahead of a cold front from the Southern Plains to the Mississippi River Valley.  

central rain

Much of the West will be warm and dry.

forecast

And next week, we'll get a taste of summer for areas that have dealt with a LONG winter of cold temperatures.

highs NYC

JD 


 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.