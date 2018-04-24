Police: Man in Arkansas shooting held ex-wife at gunpoint

Police assembled outside a northeast Arkansas Walmart where a man was later killed after an employee texted her mother saying she expected problems with her ex-husband, who she assumed would be armed.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson tells the Jonesboro Sun that officers saw 21-year-old Faith Morgan leaving the store in Trumann Sunday evening with her ex-husband, 22-year-old Gabriel Urrabazo, who had a gun.

Hanson says Urrabazo stepped behind Morgan and held a gun to her head while he negotiated with police.

Police say Urrabazo killed 35-year-old Robert Highfill, who tried to save Morgan.

Henson says Urrabazo surrendered after an hourlong standoff with police. He faces a preliminary charge of first-degree murder.

Trumann is a small town about 120 miles (195 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock